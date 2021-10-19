The Home Edit's New HQ Is a Color Lover's Dream Come True

Rarely is life all sunshine, smiles, and rainbows, but The Home Edit's new headquarters in Nashville is basically just that.

Duo Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer have been busy as of late, with everything from a Netflix series to a collab with The Container Store featuring organizing products. Now, The Home Edit House will help them launch even more projects.

The Home Edit teamed up with Behr Paint and the brand's new Behr Dynasty product line to make the vision for their space a reality.

"We are thrilled to help Clea and Joanna design a colorful backdrop for their creative projects for years to come," said Jodi Allen, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Behr Paint Company, in a statement.

The design and organization duo carefully selected colors from the Behr Dynasty line that played into their signature rainbow palette to not only breathe fresh air into their headquarters, but also inspire others to reinvigorate their personal spaces, too.

These colorful inclinations are featured most prominently in the house's prop room, where Joanna and Clea deployed their "Rainbow Method" using horizontal stripes of Behr's Torch Red, Balcony Sunset, Celebration, Nurturing, Voyage, Royal Raisin, and Cherry Juice. The result is bright, whimsical, and infectiously fun.

"Displaying items in rainbow order creates a visual flow that naturally clicks with the brain, making it easier to find things," the duo explained in a blog post. "So obviously, that meant we needed to create a rainbow room where all of our fun photoshoot props could live."

In addition to this gem of a prop room, the pair used Behr Dynasty like a subtle shade of pink called Moxie in the conference room, and a soft neutral, Cameo White, throughout the rest of the interior living spaces.

With The Home Edit House as their creative home base, Joanna and Clea are primed for whatever exciting new projects come their way.

Learn more about the vibrant space here.