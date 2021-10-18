Tushy's Latest Bidet Launch Is a Royal Flush

If you've never experienced the magic of a bidet, now's your chance. Tushy just launched its first-ever electric bidet seat, and it's exactly what you need to elevate your bathroom.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

An update from the brand's best-selling Tushy Classic 3.0 (which we reviewed here), the Ace has a heated seat, temperature-controlled stream, air dryer, and an automatic self-cleaning nozzle. You can also adjust all the settings to your liking with a convenient remote control. What more could you need in a bidet?

The Tushy Ace is available online at the hello tushy site for $599, along with other bathroom essentials like an ottoman and a tissue stand.