Jungalow x Opalhouse's Artsy Holiday Collection Is an Instant Classic

By Stefanie Waldek October 16, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Calling all Target fans! Opalhouse designed with Jungalow has just dropped its holiday collection, and it's an absolutely fabulous one.

You might've already seen the Opalhouse x Jungalow 300-piece summer collection in June. But we're here for the holiday cheer in this new (and affordable!) collection, which includes an impressive number of Hanukkah-themed products.

We've shared some of our favorite pieces from the collab below — and you can shop the full line here.

1. Cotton Hanukkah Menorah Table Runner, $20

2. Oversized Embroidered Snowflake Velvet Square Throw Pillow, $20

3. Tassel Tree Garland, $15

4. Embroidered Hanukkah Square Throw Pillow with Tassels, $20

5. Glass Lidded Candle, $20

6. Stoneware Hanukkah Appetizer Plates (pack of 4), $16

7. Fringed Three Christmas Trees with Pom-Poms Lumbar Throw Pillow, $20

8. Global Printed Stocking in Warm, $20

Stefanie Waldek

Stefanie Waldek

Stefanie is a New York–based writer and editor. She has served on the editorial staffs of Architectural Digest, ARTnews, and Oyster.com, a TripAdvisor company, before setting out on her own as a freelancer. Her beats include architecture, design, art, travel, science, and history, and her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Popular Science, Mental Floss, Galerie, Jetsetter, and History.com, among others. In another life, she'd be a real estate broker since she loves searching for apartments and homes.

