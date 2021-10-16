Jungalow x Opalhouse's Artsy Holiday Collection Is an Instant Classic

Calling all Target fans! Opalhouse designed with Jungalow has just dropped its holiday collection, and it's an absolutely fabulous one.
You might've already seen the Opalhouse x Jungalow 300-piece summer collection in June. But we're here for the holiday cheer in this new (and affordable!) collection, which includes an impressive number of Hanukkah-themed products.
We've shared some of our favorite pieces from the collab below — and you can shop the full line here.
