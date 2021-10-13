Rifle Paper Co.'s 2021 Holiday Collection Is More Whimsical Than Ever

If there's one thing we can't resist, it's adorable holiday decor. And one brand that nails it every single time is Rifle Paper Co., a shop known for its colorful florals and love of whimsy. Now, we can finally get our hands on the retailer's 2021 holiday collection, which features everything you could possibly need to deck the halls: mugs, fabric, candles, party foods, cards, wrapping paper, advent calendars, and more!