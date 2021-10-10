What It Means if You See a Blue Halloween Bucket

Halloween buckets for trick-or-treaters come in all shapes, sizes, and colors, but there is something you should be aware of when it comes to the blue pumpkin version. According to Newsweek, in 2018, a woman named Alicia Plumer posted about utilizing a blue Halloween bucket to let others know that her son has autism.

Advertisement

"If you see someone who appears to be an adult dressed up to trick or treat this year carrying this blue bucket, he's our son!" she wrote on Facebook, along with an image of a blue Halloween bucket. "His name is BJ and he is autistic. While he has the body of a 21 year old, he loves Halloween. Please help us keep his spirit alive and happy. So when you see the blue bucket, share a piece of candy. Spread awareness! These precious people are not 'too big' to trick or treat."

A lot of people commented saying that they loved Plumer's idea and her post went viral. However, it's important to note that a blue Halloween bucket does not automatically mean that a trick-or-treater has autism. It's simply a tactic that some are using to raise awareness for their young or adult child's needs. For more information about these needs, you can read the Autism Society's Halloween Tips and Tricks.

As for whether or not a blue Halloween bucket will one day become a universal symbol for autism, Wendy Fournier, the president of the National Autism Association, told Newsweek, "As the general public becomes more aware of it, we think it could be a wonderful way for kids — the little ones and the bigger ones — to participate in Halloween festivities without the judgment that they sometimes face in social situations." In the meantime, one could also utilize a special badge or sign courtesy of Autism Speaks' Halloween guide.

What does a teal Halloween bucket mean?

Plumer was actually inspired to start the blue bucket trend when she learned about the Teal Pumpkin Project. Created by the Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE), the project was started in 2014 to make Halloween more inclusive for children who have food allergies, intolerances, and other conditions.

"Placing a teal pumpkin on your doorstep signals that, in addition to candy, you offer non-food trinkets and treats that are safe for all trick-or-treaters," reads the FARE website.

Again, while a blue or teal Halloween bucket can be used by anyone, it's important to be aware of what they could symbolize.