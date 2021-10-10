Cadbury Is Releasing a Chocolate Bar Made With Plant Milk

It appears more chocolate brands are exploring the wonderful world of plant-based goodies. Last month, Hershey's quietly released oat milk chocolate bars at select retailers. More recently, Cadbury announced that it will be releasing non-dairy milk chocolate bars in the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

According to an Instagram post by Cadbury U.K., the plant-based chocolate bars will be available at Sainsbury's, a grocery store chain in the U.K. The bars, called Plant Bars, will be made with almond paste rather than dairy milk. There will also be two varieties: Smooth Chocolate and Salted Caramel. Yum.

The bars have been a long time coming, too. In February of last year, Cadbury announced that it was working on a plant-based milk chocolate, according to an article by ​Forbes​. However, the brand never released any updates about the bars, leaving plant-based chocolate lovers in the dark. So much so that Cadbury U.K. apologized in their Instagram post. "Sorry it's taken this long," the brand said.

As of now, Cadbury U.S.A. has yet to mention the bars on its Instagram account, so it looks like the launch is limited to the U.K. However, considering the popularity of plant-based products, we're hoping the bars will find their way to the U.S.A. soon. Fingers crossed!

Other vegan chocolate products:

Until Cadbury's plant-based chocolate bars land in the U.S.A., here are other products you can try:

If you're feeling adventurous, you can also try making non-dairy milk chocolate at home. Personally, we're drooling over this creamy vegan milk chocolate recipe by Minimalist Baker. It calls for just six ingredients and takes about one hour to make.