This New Aldi Pasta Is an October Must-Have

We can all agree that pasta tastes better when it has a fun shape, right? This is especially the case during special occasions like the upcoming Halloween holiday — though, to be honest, we will eat character pasta at any time of the year. That would explain why we're overly excited to introduce you to Aldi's new Halloween pasta.

Advertisement

Featuring jack-o'-lanterns, spiders, and bats in the colors purple, orange, and yellow (your normal pasta color), the Reggano Halloween Pasta is new to Aldi this week and sells for $1.99. Each package contains 17.6 ounces of pasta and no artificial flavors.

The best part about this pasta is that you can use it as a vehicle for many recipes. You can choose to go the simple route with a meat sauce or olive oil and Parmesan cheese, or you can attempt something more seasonal and complex. For instance, you could use this Halloween pasta to make Jessica Gavin's butternut squash mac and cheese or try Show Me the Yummy's pasta made with roasted fall vegetables.

This edible item would also make for a fun cooking activity with the kids in your life.

Where else can you buy Halloween pasta?

If you don't have an Aldi store located near you, there are other places you can buy spooky Halloween pasta. On Amazon, there is the Chidester Farms Halloween Novelty Shape Pasta, which comes in a 12-ounce package for $9.99. It looks just like the Reggano Halloween Pasta, but contains witches instead of spiders.

The brand Pastabilities at Walmart has three different fall pasta varieties for you to choose from. For $18.99, you can buy two 14-ounce packs of pasta featuring black cats and paw prints, pumpkins and autumn leaves, or pumpkins, spiderwebs, and ghosts.

Yümmy Bazaar is also selling an 8.8-ounce bag of Squid Ink Farfalle Bow Tie Zebra Pasta by Marella for $7.95. While it's not specifically made for Halloween, this black-and-white, bow-tie pasta reminds us of something Beetlejuice might wear.