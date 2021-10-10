Aldi's Most Popular Advent Calendar Will Be Cheaper This Year

Sure, it might seem a bit early to start shopping for advent calendars. But considering the best ones usually sell out within a few days, it doesn't hurt to start scoping out your options. Personally, we're looking forward to trying Aldi's popular wine advent calendar, which is slated to return on November 3.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

According to the Aldi website, the 2021 wine advent calendar will feature 24 187-milliliter bottles of wine for $59.99. This is $10 cheaper than the store's previous wine calendars, which were $69.99 each, according to ​USA Today​. Moreover, the 2021 version will include new varieties of wine, which is great news if you've bought the calendar in the past.

It's worth noting that the sale of alcohol in grocery stores isn't allowed in certain states. This means the wine advent calendar will only be available at Aldi locations in states that allow it. You can use the search tool on the Aldi website to find the closest store that sells alcohol.

Additionally, Aldi expects its advent calendars to sell out quickly. They also won't be restocked, as they're a seasonal item. If you're interested in buying one (or five) Aldi wine advent calendar, you'll want to act fast come November 3.

Other Aldi advent calendars:

So far, Aldi is planning to release a cheese advent calendar called the Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar. The calendar will include 24 "imported festive mini cheeses," according to the Aldi website. Needless to say, this will pair perfectly with the brand's wine advent calendar. We can't wait!

Where else can you buy wine advent calendars?

If you don't live near an Aldi store, check out Costco. Last month, the warehouse released its 2021 Wine Advent-ure Calendar, which includes 24 bottles for $99.99. The bottles are 375 milliliters each, about double the size of the Aldi versions.