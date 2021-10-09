The Reason Why Honey Dippers Exist Will Blow Your Mind

We've all seen a honey dipper before, but do you know why it exists and how to actually use it? Before now, we thought honey dippers were simply for aesthetics, mimicking the look of a beehive for your matching honey jar. However, this household item actually has a purpose and our minds are blown.

According to TikTok user @litkitch, honey dippers were designed for a very specific reason. "They were invented in ancient China to keep honey from making a mess whenever you dip it out," @litkitch says. "As opposed to a spoon where it gets everywhere, with the honey dipper, the honey will stay between the crevices. As long as you keep rotating [the dipper], the honey will not escape until you stop and you're ready to let it pour."

In other words, honey dippers do not look like beehives for cuteness. They look like beehives so that the crevices will keep the honey spinning on the stick until you're ready to use it. Why did no one tell us this before?!

While we couldn't find confirmation that honey dippers were invented in ancient China, we were able to find more information about why honey stays on the dipper. According to Honey Bee Suite, a blog run by a master beekeeper, as long as a dipper is rotated horizontally, the honey will never glob together and fall off. On a spoon or knife, on the other hand, there are no grooves and no spinning to prevent the honey from accumulating and slipping off the utensil.

So next time you see a honey dipper, know that it's not just there for decor.

Where can you buy honey dippers?

You can purchase honey dippers and matching pots at most home and kitchen retailers. For instance, the Minima Honey Jar comes with a built-in wood dipper. Sur La Table also sells the Olivewood Honey Dipper on its own for $12.95.