The 5 Halloween Decorations People Are Going Batty for Right Now

If all you've got is Halloween on the brain right now, you're definitely not alone. From Halloween treats to macabre decor, we are fully embracing the spooky season with everything we've got. And if you're curious about how others in the U.S. are celebrating All Hallows' Eve, thanks to Google, we've got information on that too.

Advertisement

When looking at trending Halloween searches over the course of the last week, Google came up with the top five Halloween decorations Americans are after right now: candle holders, picture frames, curtains, wax warmers, and floating candles. Based on these searches alone, it would seem that people are interested in decorating both the outside ​and​ inside of their homes.

After the top five searches, people were also found to be searching for Halloween vases, vase fillers, wall decor, tea light holders, and chandeliers. This Halloween, it truly is all about creating an enchanting atmosphere with some unearthly lighting. For this, we are especially loving West Elm's Terracotta Skull Candelabra and this adorable bat candle pedestal from Bath & Body Works.

As for what Halloween lovers in America want to DIY this year, Google found the following "How to make..." searches:

Wreath Tombstones Scarecrow Dead body Ghosts Big spider Bats Fake body Fake blood Haunted house

If you're interested in making your very own Halloween wreath like many others, you can find a super easy tutorial here.

Of course, one of the best Halloween DIYs is carving a jack-o'-lantern using fun patterns. With this in mind, people have been searching for pumpkin designs involving eyeballs, butterflies, ghosts, ​Hocus Pocus​, foxes, Spiderman, dragons, frogs, Snow White, and cats. There is certainly something there for everyone in the family.

Overall, for Halloween 2021, it would seem that people are all about making their homes as eerie as can be — and we are fully here for it.