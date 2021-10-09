A New Magical Attraction Is Coming to Disneyland

If you're a fan of holiday decor and Disney, we have some exciting news for you. Recently, the Disney Parks blog announced that a new holiday store will be opening in Disneyland. The shop, called Plaza Point, will be located on the corner of East Plaza Street and Main Street, USA.

As a holiday shop, Plaza Point will offer holiday-themed products all year round. However, throughout the year, it will also transition its merchandise and decor in honor of other holidays. For example, the store has plans for Lunar New Year and Halloween layouts, according to a YouTube video by Disney Parks.

Most importantly, Plaza Point will be embracing diversity and cultural inclusion by sharing different traditions from around the world. We're loving this aspect of the shop, and we can't wait to see what the Disney team comes up with.

Disneyland has yet to announce an opening date for Plaza Point. However, considering the store plans to sell Halloween merchandise, something tells us that it will be soon. Fingers crossed!

What can you buy at the Disneyland holiday shop?

According to the Disney Parks blog, Plaza Point will sell items such as:

Ornaments

Linens

Housewares

Accessories

Needless to say, shopping at Plaza Point will be a truly magical experience.

Where to buy holiday Disney decor:

Fortunately, even if you can't visit Disneyland this year, you can still adorn your home with Disney-themed holiday decor. Disney's official holiday shop is an excellent place to start. Here, you can find whimsical items like collectable ornaments, personalized stockings, and festive pajamas for the whole family.

And remember, Plaza Point will sell holiday merchandise all year round. Even if you're unable to visit by the 2021 winter holiday season, you'll be able to pick up holiday goodies during your next trip.