This IKEA Find Is a Great Dupe for Pricey Scandi Modern Lighting

If you spend enough time sneaking around the new products of page of IKEA (like we do), you know that there's always something to add to your shopping wish list.

Case in point: We found a budget-friendly pendant lamp that mimics the vibe of Scandi modern lighting at a much higher price point.

The Bunkeflo lamp is minimal and chic, with a "softly shaped white metal shade topped with a decorative detail in solid birch," as IKEA describes it. And it retails at $29.99. It's a gem of a dupe, considering that similar items will run you around $450. Even other more affordable models, like this $65.99 one, can't beat IKEA's price.

IKEA says it would especially great over your dining area or kitchen island. And with a low price point, you could even buy a pair of matching ones.