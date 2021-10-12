Your Ultimate Hanukkah Shopping Guide

October 12, 2021
It's time to get ready for the Festival of Lights the only way we know how — in style. Say goodbye to cheesy Hanukkah decor, boring menorahs, and overdone gifts. From blue and white felt garland to modern marble menorahs, we present you with our ultimate guide to shopping for the best time of the year.

Gifts

There are so many good holiday gifts to pick from this year, but here are 10 Hanukkah-specific favorites.

1. Homesick Latkes and Lights Candle, $34

A new approach to a holiday-scented candle.

2. Susquehanna Glass Etched "Oy Vey" Stemless Wine Glass, $14.99

Oy vey, I think I need another glass of wine. L'chaim!

3. PG Craft Cottage Hanukkah Surprise Ball, $24

Select the gift recipient's age and receive a one-of-a-kind collection of trinkets within a handmade shell.

4. Jennifer Meyer Jewelry Mini Hamsa Necklace With Diamond Accent, $350

Want, love, need this.

5. Succulent Kreations Co Live Succulent Hanukkah Gift Box, $22.05

Mail this sweet little gift box straight to your favorite green thumb.

6. Harry & David Eight Nights of Hanukkah Gift, $99.99

Harry & David does a food gift right. Enjoy a new special treat on each of the eight nights.

7. Sugarfina 8 Nights of Delight, $24

Everyone loves Sugarfina. It's just a fact of life.

8. Mad Libs Hanukkah Mad Libs, $4.99

A perfect activity for family members of all ages.

9. Ariel Markowitz and Ilana Ramer DIY Challah Bread Kit, $45

Happy Hanukkah and Shabbat Shalom.

10. Seattle Chocolate Hanukkah Truffles to Go, $12

A sweet treat in sweet packaging — what more can you ask for?

Decor

Adorn your home with Hanukkah spirit. Here are a few of our favorite elevated, festive accessories.

1. Sheep Farm Felt Hanukkah Garland, $23.50

Well, these are just adorable. String them up along a mantel or as part of your holiday tablescape.

2. Crate & Barrel London Blue Hurricane Candle Holders, $16.95-$46.95

These beauties are a subtle nod to the holiday that you can leave up all year.

3. Threshold Happy Hanukkah Menorah Wall Hanging, $20

Add a new candle to the felt menorah each night.

4. Ichabod's Imagination Merry Chrismukkah Banner, $28

For everyone who celebrates both (like me!).

5. Pottery Barn Kids Happy Hanukkah Felt Garland, $35

Pottery Barn knows a little something about stylish holiday decor.

6. Sudha Pennathur L'Chaim Beaded Hanukkah Doorknocker Pillow, $38

Toast to life every time you open the door.

Menorahs

Here are a handful of the best options from our master list of stylish menorahs. These could certainly be left out on display all year round.

1. JK Adams Vermont Marble and Walnut Menorah, $100

2. Food52 Blackened Cast Iron Menorah, $125

3. FN Furniture Goods Handmade Modern Menorah, $80

4. Via Maris Block Chanukiah, $225

5. West Elm Natural Wood Menorah, $60

Apparel

If you ask us, every holiday needs merch. Is Hunker a fashion site? Not quite. But we just couldn't help ourselves.

1. TJS Ugly Hanukkah Sweaters Lets Get Lit Menorah Sweatshirt, $32.95

2. Oy Vey Ugly Hanukkah Sweater Store Happy Hanukcat Sweatshirt, $31.97

3. Target Hanukkah Matching Family Dog and Cat Pajamas, $10

4. Ella Lights Chanukah Costume Make Latkes Sweatshirt, $31.99

5. Pottery Barn Kids Hanukkah Organic Nursery Pajamas, $46

6. Hanna Anderson Long John Pajamas In Organic Cotton, $48

7. Hanna Anderson Adult Long John Pant In Organic Cotton, $48

