Your Ultimate Hanukkah Shopping Guide

It's time to get ready for the Festival of Lights the only way we know how — in style. Say goodbye to cheesy Hanukkah decor, boring menorahs, and overdone gifts. From blue and white felt garland to modern marble menorahs, we present you with our ultimate guide to shopping for the best time of the year.

Gifts

There are so many good holiday gifts to pick from this year, but here are 10 Hanukkah-specific favorites.

A new approach to a holiday-scented candle.

Oy vey, I think I need another glass of wine. L'chaim!

Select the gift recipient's age and receive a one-of-a-kind collection of trinkets within a handmade shell.

Want, love, need this.

Mail this sweet little gift box straight to your favorite green thumb.

Harry & David does a food gift right. Enjoy a new special treat on each of the eight nights.

Everyone loves Sugarfina. It's just a fact of life.

A perfect activity for family members of all ages.

Happy Hanukkah and Shabbat Shalom.

A sweet treat in sweet packaging — what more can you ask for?

Decor

Adorn your home with Hanukkah spirit. Here are a few of our favorite elevated, festive accessories.

Well, these are just adorable. String them up along a mantel or as part of your holiday tablescape.

These beauties are a subtle nod to the holiday that you can leave up all year.

Add a new candle to the felt menorah each night.

For everyone who celebrates both (like me!).

Pottery Barn knows a little something about stylish holiday decor.

Toast to life every time you open the door.

Menorahs

Here are a handful of the best options from our master list of stylish menorahs. These could certainly be left out on display all year round.

Apparel

If you ask us, every holiday needs merch. Is Hunker a fashion site? Not quite. But we just couldn't help ourselves.

