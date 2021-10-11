The Amber Lewis x Loloi Collection Is Laid-Back-Meets-Chic

As much as we love bright colors, there's something to be said for a relaxing space that immediately helps you unwind after a busy day. And sometimes that means bringing together the perfect, subdued hues — and cozy textures.

Advertisement

Amber Lewis knows a thing or two about how to do just that and the designer has teamed up with Loloi Rugs on a collection designed to bring ease to your home, too. Comprised of rugs, pillows, art, and throws, the Amber Lewis × Loloi products have a vintage look.

According to the collection page, the decor items are "inspired by organic earth tones and heirloom goods with a rich history" and highlight the designer's "signature laid-back aesthetic with a range of styles suitable for any space."

Peruse our faves below and browse through the complete collection here.

Advertisement