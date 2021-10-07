This Halloween-Themed Waffle Maker Is a Bed Bath & Beyond Best-Seller

We love a festive gadget and turns out we aren't alone. This spooky waffle maker surged in sales during September, and we don't really need to wonder why. Featuring a recipe book with tons of flavor ideas, this mini treat maker will bring a whole lot of spooky-themed smiles for less than $10. From themed breakfasts before school to waffle decorating contests, welcome the holiday season in a fun and tasty way.
Scroll down to pick one up before it sells out.
Erin is Hunker's Associate Commerce Editor, covering all the latest shopping trends and deals. She was previously the Associate Editor for Damsel in Dior, and is on the everlasting mission to maximize the space in her studio apartment.