This Wallpaper Collection Features Illustrations of Small Businesses

The right wallpaper pattern can transform a room ​and​ reflect your personality. With this in mind, Yelp recently teamed up with Chasing Paper for a project that specifically honors New York, San Francisco, and Austin. So you can show off your love for a city as a local or frequent visitor.

The Yelp x Chasing Paper Small Business Wallpaper collection pays homage to businesses with high ratings. Yelp selected the locations and reached out to graphic designer and illustrator Amanda Giuffre of Noun New York to bring the patterns to life.

The collection was also designed to support small businesses.

"All of Yelp's contributions to the collaboration and a portion of Chasing Paper's proceeds will go back to nonprofits that are committed to assisting local entrepreneurs and small businesses through services like trainings and communal facilities, including: La Cocina in San Francisco, Hot Bread Kitchen in New York, and BiGAUSTIN in Austin," the company explained in a news post.

Yelp also shared that according to its data, "over the last year [the company has] seen a 359% increase in interest for wallpaper installation." Turns out the trend isn't going anywhere any time soon.

You can choose from peel-and-stick wallpaper, starting at $40, or traditional, starting at $90. Each pattern comes in three colorways — red and white, black and white, and gray and blue. Samples retail for $6 and would actually make great framed pieces, too.

Check out the full collection here.