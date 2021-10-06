You Can Now Buy This Girl Scout Treat Before Cookie Season Starts

While we wait for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season and the new Adventurefuls cookie to arrive, we just discovered a treat that will help keep us satisfied in the meantime. According to Yahoo!, Girl Scout Thin Mints Pretzels exist and we couldn't be more excited.

The treat features crunchy pretzels double-dipped in mint-flavored, 100% real dark chocolate. So essentially, it's a chocolate-covered pretzel and Thin Mint combined, making for a sweet, salty, and minty delight. Perfect for the fall and winter seasons!

The Girl Scout Thin Mints Pretzels can be bought in a 26-ounce bag on Amazon for $25.99. CVS also has a five-ounce Gold Emblem version for $3.99. However, if pretzels aren't your speed, you can purchase Girl Scout Thin Mints Almonds for $12.99 at Costco. We'd like both, please!

We could also see these sweets making great gifts for the Girl Scout Cookie lover in your life. You can buy the pretzels, almonds, or both and combine them in a cute gift box. After all, who wouldn't want to receive these over the holidays?

So even though the Girl Scout Cookie season is a few months away, at least we know that we can quell our Thin Mint craving before then.

Can you make Girl Scout Thin Mints Pretzels at home?

While there is no official recipe for the Girl Scout Thin Mints Pretzels, you can try your hand at recreating them at home. Wilton sells 12-ounce bags of Dark Cocoa Mint Candy Melts, which you can buy and melt for pretzel dipping.

If you prefer more of a peppermint flavor, Well Plated by Erin has a recipe for chocolate-covered pretzels with peppermint. Using this recipe, you can also play around with different pretzel shapes and types of chocolate. Or, you could go for Lemon + Zest's peppermint dark chocolate pretzel bark if you want a more substantial treat.