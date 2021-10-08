Cortney Novogratz Is Launching Her Own Furniture Collection

Robert and Cortney Novogratz have designed homes, hotels, and furniture. They've done TV shows, written books, and product collaborations — and have even launched their own e-commerce platform. Now, the latest project by Cortney is a very personal one: Cortney's Collection, a line of feminine, midcentury-inspired furniture. For this launch, the selection will feature living room and bedroom essentials.

"As a designer living in New York City, the collection and colors were inspired by how I would design my own home," Cortney said in a statement. "These pieces are from my home to yours."

There are three capsules within the collection, each inspired by a New York neighborhood: Uptown, Downtown, and the Village. While some statement pieces feature the bright colors and busy patterns that the Novogratz design name is synonymous with, others are more neutral and work well as furniture staples.

Many of the pieces work in multipurpose spaces — as a mom of seven, Cortney certainly understands the importance of functionality.

"This collection is a true representation of my life and what inspires me," said Cortney. "Each piece was created thinking about how families use their spaces and adding little bonuses that I know everyone would appreciate."

Cortney's Collection will make its debut at High Point Market this month, but it will soon be available for purchase in stores — and potentially online at a later date.

You can get a sneak peek at all of the pieces now at the Cortney's Collection website. And if you happen to be in High Point for the show, you can make an appointment via the website to see the collection in person!