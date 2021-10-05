P.F. Candle Co. Brought Back a Cult-Favorite Scent From Its Vault

Do you have a favorite P.F. Candle Co. aroma that's been discontinued? Well, you might just be in luck. The beloved brand just relaunched a cult-favorite scent from its vault and that fragrance would be ... Campfire!

"Campfire is inspired by camping in the woods, too many s'mores, and trivia around the fire," reads the company's press release, making us want to run away to a cabin in the woods. Specifically, campfire contains notes of firewood, smoke, and raspberry, which has our interest piqued. We love the idea of a sweet and smokey combination.

Back in 2015, before Campfire was discontinued and when P.F. was still on Etsy, a reviewer named Kira wrote, "No kidding when they said Campfire! This scent smells exactly like ... Campfire! Woody, smoky, with a bit of sweetness. Sophisticated and unique strong scent unlike anything else." Okay, we're sold.

For $20, you can get a Campfire candle in the 7.2-ounce standard size. It will be available right on the P.F. Candle Co. website and would make a delightful, special holiday gift for the candle lover in your life (or, ya know, just yourself).

Now that the P.F. Candle Co. vault has been opened, is there another candle you'd like to make a comeback? We're voting for Nightshade.