This Unexpected IKEA Release Is Yet Another Cool Collab

IKEA continues to create collaborations that pique our interest. The latest: A gaming-focused release in partnership with hardware company Republic of Gamers (ROG).

In a recently released YouTube video, the Swedish retailer took a tongue-in-cheek approach to the new products.

"When we realized how much we don't know about all you gamers out there we partnered up with the best to get to know you better," a dramatic voice narrates over video footage of the items.

Also, there's a reference to "winner winner chicken dinner" — the voice says "all you winner winners" while showing an all-black table with a rotisserie chicken on a plate. The jokes abound.

But the brand took the design process seriously, with a focus on desks, chairs, and storage. (So far, the items are geared toward PC gamers, but we'll be curious to see if this changes). Check out some of the products below and browse them all here.

