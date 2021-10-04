Get Black Friday Shopping Done Early With These Epic Amazon Deals

Have you heard the news? Amazon just launched its Epic Daily Deals — a pre-Black Friday shopping event featuring massive discounts on this year's hottest products. With new sales coming and going daily, it's imperative to act fast before the timer runs out. Plus, keep a close eye out for special sale events, where the buzziest brands across all categories — like Apple, Bose, and KitchenAid — will be treating customers to flash deals on specific days through October and November. Amazon started off with a bang, giving us some of the steepest limited-time offers we've ever seen. Here are the craziest deals to shop now.