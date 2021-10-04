Get Black Friday Shopping Done Early With These Epic Amazon Deals

By Erin Lassner October 4, 2021
Image Credit: Dmytro Duda/iStock/GettyImages

Have you heard the news? Amazon just launched its Epic Daily Deals — a pre-Black Friday shopping event featuring massive discounts on this year's hottest products. With new sales coming and going daily, it's imperative to act fast before the timer runs out. Plus, keep a close eye out for special sale events, where the buzziest brands across all categories — like Apple, Bose, and KitchenAid — will be treating customers to flash deals on specific days through October and November. Amazon started off with a bang, giving us some of the steepest limited-time offers we've ever seen. Here are the craziest deals to shop now.

1. Apple AirPods Pro, $249 $179

2. Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $300 $179.95

3. ChefSofi Cheese Board Set, $74.99 $31.62

4. Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle With Echo Dot, $99.98 $54.99

5. TOZO W1 Thin Wireless Charger, $19.99 $9.99

6. Homuz 7-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster, $173.99 $99.99

7. Catan Board Game $55 $29.99

8. Active Pets Plush Calming Donut Dog Bed, $44.96 $24.61

9. Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $349.95 $169.95

10. IT Cosmetics Cleanse & Hydrate Skincare Set, $85 $51

11. Glasses (set of 4), $49.95 $22.05

12. WOpet Smart Pet Camera and Treat Dispenser, $159.99 $90.49

13. Roborock E4 Mop Robot Vacuum, $379.99 $227.99

14. Bentgo Bento-Style Kids Lunch Box, $39.99 $21.24

15. Fire 7 Kids Tablet With Kid-Proof Case, $99.99 $59.99

16. Crock Pot Slow Cooker, $79.99 $51.99

17. Sony X80J 75 Inch TV, $1,499.99 $1,098

Erin is Hunker's Associate Commerce Editor, covering all the latest shopping trends and deals. She was previously the Associate Editor for Damsel in Dior, and is on the everlasting mission to maximize the space in her studio apartment.

