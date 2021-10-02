This Beloved Disney Attraction Has Officially Reopened

Calling all candy lovers! According to the Disney Parks blog, Disney World's Main Street Confectionery recently reopened. The candy shop, which closed earlier this year for renovations, is also offering new treats and interactive experiences. It's pretty sweet, to say the least.

One of the newest additions is a candy wall, featuring 38 types of M&Ms and Skittles. Guests can also visit the new candied popcorn kitchen to create their own snack consisting of popcorn with syrup and candies. The popcorn flavors include caramel, cheddar, butter, and rainbow fruit, while the syrup flavors include white, dark, and milk chocolate syrup. You can check out photos of the popcorn kitchen in this mouthwatering Instagram post by user @wesleyandmollie.

For guests who prefer to stock up on ready-made treats, the shop is also offering more than 30 new products. This includes treats like new fudge flavors and bags of "Celebration Popcorn" mixes, which are an ode to Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration. Many of the new products are exclusive to Main Street Confectionery, too.

To top off the delicious experience, guests can watch employees create sweet treats in the candy kitchen. This is where confections like character-inspired candy apples and Mickey Mouse crispy rice cereal treats are created. In other words, it's where the magic happens.

Where is Main Street Confectionery located?

Main Street Confectionery is located in Main Street, USA at Magic Kingdom Park. The confectionery is designed to look like a charming old-fashioned sweet shop, so you can be sure that it will catch your eye.

What treats are sold at Main Street Confectionery?

According to Disney guests, Main Street Confectionery offers treats like:

We'll take three of each, please.