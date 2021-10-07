Blueland's New Toilet Bowl Cleaner Is a Plastic-Free Alternative

Blueland is one step closer to taking over the cleaning industry. The plastic-free home supply company started with household surface cleaners, then added hand soap, laundry detergent, and dishwasher detergent — and now it's adding toilet bowl cleaner to its line-up.
As with all Blueland products, there's no plastic involved in the design of the new cleaner. The starter kit, which retails for $20, comes with 14 foaming tablets in a compostable paper bag, plus a reusable tin for storage. You can buy refills for less than $1 per tablet.
The lemon cedar-scented, dye-free cleaner doesn't use harsh chemicals like chlorine bleach, hydrochloric acid, or cetrimonium chloride (CTAC) to get the job done. Instead, it uses 100% bio-based materials like sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), citric acid, and sodium lauryl sulfate.
In order to clean your toilet, all you have to do is drop a tablet in the bowl, let it foam up, scrub the bowl clean with a brush, and flush. It's the same, simple cleaning process you probably already do at home, but it's much better for the environment!
Check out the new product offering here.
Stefanie is a New York–based writer and editor. She has served on the editorial staffs of Architectural Digest, ARTnews, and Oyster.com, a TripAdvisor company, before setting out on her own as a freelancer. Her beats include architecture, design, art, travel, science, and history, and her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Popular Science, Mental Floss, Galerie, Jetsetter, and History.com, among others. In another life, she'd be a real estate broker since she loves searching for apartments and homes.