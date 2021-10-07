Blueland's New Toilet Bowl Cleaner Is a Plastic-Free Alternative

Blueland is one step closer to taking over the cleaning industry. The plastic-free home supply company started with household surface cleaners, then added hand soap, laundry detergent, and dishwasher detergent — and now it's adding toilet bowl cleaner to its line-up.

As with all Blueland products, there's no plastic involved in the design of the new cleaner. The starter kit, which retails for $20, comes with 14 foaming tablets in a compostable paper bag, plus a reusable tin for storage. You can buy refills for less than $1 per tablet.

The lemon cedar-scented, dye-free cleaner doesn't use harsh chemicals like chlorine bleach, hydrochloric acid, or cetrimonium chloride (CTAC) to get the job done. Instead, it uses 100% bio-based materials like sodium bicarbonate (baking soda), citric acid, and sodium lauryl sulfate.

In order to clean your toilet, all you have to do is drop a tablet in the bowl, let it foam up, scrub the bowl clean with a brush, and flush. It's the same, simple cleaning process you probably already do at home, but it's much better for the environment!

Check out the new product offering here.