This $20 IKEA Cleaning Tool Kit Is Seriously Clever

Gearing up for a good cleaning session at home? IKEA has released a new product that might help if you don't know where to get started. Actually, it's a whole ​set​ of items that can help you reach all those nooks and crannies.

The Pepprig cleaning set includes a versatile handle that can extend between 30 to 50 inches. You can swap out three different heads onto the item — a soft one for hardwood floors, a brush-like option for tiled floors, and a squeegee with microfiber on the other side for glass surfaces.

You can also use the brush as a handheld tool and replace it with a microfiber cloth for other cleaning needs (like your shower caddy or sink hardware). If that's not enough to get you started, it also includes a "gap cleaner" that resembles a duster ​and​ a hook for hanging your tool when you're not using it.

The whole set retails for $19.99, making it a budget-friendly find. You'll just need to invest in refill covers whenever the time comes.

Here's to getting some quality cleaning time in.