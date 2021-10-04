This Is When Most People Put Up Halloween Decorations

It's the age-old question — how soon is ​too​ soon when it comes to decorating before a holiday? For instance, did you start putting up your Halloween decor in September?

Well, according to a new poll about Halloween decoration timing by residential construction firm Lombardo Homes, 20% of homeowners did! They put their jack-o'-lanterns, ghouls, and cobwebs up before September even ended.

However, the majority of participants in the nationwide survey wait until October before decking the halls with all things spooky. The most popular week to start decorating for Halloween is October 1 through 7 (40% of respondents picked this option). That number drops to 17% for the week of October 8 through 15, then just 8% for October 16 to 23.

But then there's a spike for last-minute decorators: 14% of survey respondents say they decorate for Halloween the week before the holiday.

As for ​how​ homeowners are decorating, 61% report that they prefer spooky Halloween decor, while 32% prefer "fun" decor. No matter their preferred style, Halloween decorators spend an average of $145 on decorations each year, taking around three hours to hang them up.

And if you're curious as to which state has the most Halloween decorations, Lombardo Homes can satisfy that itch. The company has crunched Google data to determine which state is the most festive in terms of search volume for Halloween decoration keywords per capita. Coming in at number one is Utah, followed by Illinois and New Jersey. At the bottom of the list are Maine, New Hampshire, Delaware, West Virginia, North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Alaska, and Hawaii — none of those states had sufficient data to even make the rankings.

For more details about Lombardo Homes' research, including the most popular Halloween decorations in each state, click here.