I Tested Out a Holiday-Themed Cleaning Collection

It might only be early October, but please excuse me while I put on my ​Nightmare Before Christmas​ hat. Fast forwarding through the pumpkin spice phase, I got to try out home essentials brand Grove Co.'s new limited-edition holiday cleaning kit, and I'm officially ready to start singing Christmas carols.

The eco-friendly company produces plastic-free cleaning products, and this holiday line — aptly named the Holly Jolly Home Bundle — is no exception. It includes hand soap, dish soap, and multipurpose spray shipped in aluminum bottles, all in reusable containers. The collection also includes candles, stainless-steel cocktail straws, hand towels, and a cleaning caddy.

The dispensers all sport festive gold sparkles and classic red and green hues, but for me, it's all about the scents. Grove Co. developed two all-natural fragrances for this holiday collection: Spiced Berry and Balsam Fir. And let me tell you — they smell ​great​.

The Spiced Berry candle is surprisingly more subtle than I anticipated, with emphasis on the spice rather than the fruitiness of the berries. When it comes to the hand soap, I found the reverse to be true. Both, however, are a lot less aggressive than most mass-market berry scents!

Then there's Balsam Fir. The second I picked up the candle, I felt transported to a snowy evening in New York City, walking past a sidewalk Christmas tree stand laden with freshly cut pine. (I suppose some people might feel transported to an actual pine forest, but what can I say? I'm a city girl.) It's heavenly.

I then moved on to washing my dishes with the Balsam Fir–scented soap. At first, I was a little worried that my plates might carry that utterly divine scent — which wouldn't really pair that well with most food — but the aroma was limited to the act of washing. Truthfully, inhaling the woodsy fragrance put me into a bit of a trance as I scrubbed.

Needless to say, I'm a big fan of Grove Co.'s holiday collection. If you want to try it yourself, you can buy the full bundle of products for $99.95 (there are different options for scent combinations), or you can purchase the items individually, with each product priced under $20.