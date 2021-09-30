The Unexpected Fruit Replacing Pumpkin This Fall

Pumpkin spice, who? While late September used to herald the return of the PSL and all sorts of pumpkin-themed goods (edible or otherwise), there's been a big shift in the autumnal flavor palette this year.

According to new data from Pinterest, "apples are the new pumpkins" when it comes to fall recipes this Halloween season. While searches for pumpkin recipes on the social media platform are trending down — as compared to this time last year — queries for apple recipes are shooting up.

With everything else that's wonky in the world right now, it kind of just makes sense that Halloween is getting a little topsy turvy, too.

Pinterest reports that some of the most popular apple-related search phrases include "apple cider donut cake" (seeing a 4x increase in searches), "country apple fritter bread" (4x), "apple dumpling recipe" (3x), and "apple pie enchiladas" (3x).

But don't worry, pumpkin lovers — your favorite orange squashes are still a crucial part of Halloween decor schemes. There's been an eleven-fold increase in searches for "yarn pumpkins DIY," while searches for "book pumpkin DIY" and "DIY pumpkin garland" have tripled.

Here's to the spooky season.