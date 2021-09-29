Aldi Fans Are Losing It Over the Brand's Unexpected Cheese Flavors

Aldi appears to be a treasure trove of fall goodies. From pumpkin pecan and maple brown sugar mini Bundt cakes to triple-layer candles that smell like caramel apples and pumpkins, Aldi is truly celebrating the season. Now, thanks to @aldifavoritefinds on Instagram, we know that Aldi also has some unique fall cheese flavors we want on our charcuterie boards ASAP.

Here are the most unexpected Aldi cheese flavors and their accompanying descriptions:

But First Coffee: artisan cheddar cheese rubbed with espresso and lavender

You're Cajun Me Crazy: artisan cheddar cheese with secret Cajun spices

Some Like It Hatch: artisan cheddar cheese rubbed with hatch chiles

Honey I'd Rather Bee at the Sea: artisan cheddar cheese with sea salt and honey

Rosé All Day: rosé-infused fontina

Hold the Dough: pizza-infused fontina

Cranberry White Cheddar Cheese: a rich, nutty flavor with cranberry sweetness

Wickedly Habanero: cheddar filled with chunks of fiery habanero

We don't know about you, but we can't wait to taste the coffee lavender cheese and the honey sea salt one. Both sound delicious and interesting! According to commenters, You're Cajun Me Crazy, Cranberry White Cheddar Cheese, and Some Like It Hatch are also delicious. The cranberry version sounds perfect for the holidays.

What other cheese flavors does Aldi have?

Of course, alongside these unique cheeses, the store also has classics like Applewood-Smoked Cheddar and Gouda, Seriously Sharp Cheddar Cheese, and a Specialty Cheese Tray. The latter includes extra sharp white cheddar, asiago, gouda, and havarti — everything you need for a diverse cheese board.

Between the special fall flavors and usual cheese, you can definitely create a plate both creatures of comfort and adventurous eaters will love. For more information on how to design a perfect charcuterie board, check out this advice from cheese plate expert Marissa Mullen. You can also find a step-by-step guide here.