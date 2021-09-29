H&M Home's New Collection Highlights Women Artists

Looking for a little fall refresh? H&M Home just unveiled a new collection with soothing, cozy colors that's perfect for decor lovers who appreciate an artsy, modern twist on the essentials.

The "For the Love of Art" collection features everything from embroidered cushion covers to earthy vases to decorative posters, all showcasing the work of three separate makers.

First up is Sacrée Frangine, a creative duo comprised of Célia Amroune and Aline Kpade. Their pieces are "gentle reminders to take time," the duo explains on the H&M Site. Brunna Mancuso focuses on creating artworks that celebrate women. Diana Ejaita, whose works you might've seen on ​The New Yorker​, focused on the idea of "people being in dialogue with the environment."

Browse through some of our picks below and see the full selection, officially debuting on October 7, here.

