This Egg Hack Makes a Breakfast Sandwich in Less Than 10 Minutes

When it comes to our favorite breakfast foods, an egg sandwich is at the top of the list. There's just something about egg combined with bread that makes us actually want to wake up in the morning. Plus, egg sandwiches are beautifully versatile and can be made with a plethora of ingredients and different cooking methods. For instance, our current favorite egg hack involves cooking the entire sandwich in an air fryer.

Posted by TikTok user @emillyrosax3, the video involves cooking an open-faced sandwich all at once. First, two pieces of white bread are placed in an air fryer basket. Then, each slice is topped with an egg and a strip of bacon is wrapped around each yolk. Once you finish off the dish with salt and pepper, you can cook it in the air fryer for seven minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

(Since all air fryers are different, you might need to adjust your cooking time and keep checking the food until it's fully done.)

You can also customize this meal with your favorite toppings. For instance, once the toast, egg, and bacon (which you can sub for vegan bacon!) are cooked through, you can top them with cheddar cheese and let it melt. You can also add avocado, tomato, and different sauces (a garlic aioli would be delicious) when you serve it. And if you would prefer your sandwich to have two pieces of bread, just toast another plain slice in the air fryer and pop it on top.

What other egg hacks are there?

In case you haven't noticed, we love our egg hacks. Here are a few others you can try:

Bon appétit!