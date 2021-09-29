Toys "R" Us Reveals Its ‘Hot Toy List’ Ahead of the Holidays

By Pauline Lacsamana September 29, 2021
When it comes to children's toys, Toys "R" Us was the place to be — for both parents and kids. But after a tough run with brick and mortar stores (and ultimately, closures), the retailer is back and partnering with Macy's to lead the charge once again as the go-to spot for the best toys to buy during the holidays with "Geoffrey's Hot Toy List."

The Hot Toy List — curated by everyone's favorite giraffe mascot, Geoffrey — features 75 toy picks kids are bound to love. Whether you're shopping for a Marvel-loving niece or nephew or major Harry Potter fanatic, here are a few of our favorites to add to your cart now.

1. Marvel Avengers Mech Strike Captain America Shield, $20.99

2. FAO Schwarz Tie Dye Ultimate 148-Piece Set, $49.99

3. Mattel UNO Triple Play, $26.99

4. Razor A5 Lux Deluxe Kick Folding Scooter, $109.99

5. Barbie Color Reveal Surprise Party Dolls and Accessories, $49.99

6. Spidey and His Amazing Friends Web Quarters Play Set, $62.99

7. My Little Pony Sing & Skate Sunny Starscout, $52.99

8. Super Mario Bowser Castle Play Set, $39.99

9. Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Rising Cake Oven Play Set, $20.99

10. Mega Construx Pokemon Bulbasaur, $19.99

