Costco Is Now Limiting Purchases of These Essential Items

Get ready to experience pandemic déjà vu because Costco is now limiting purchases for items such as bottled water, toilet paper, and cleaning supplies. This is so the retailer can prepare for increased demand due to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

As of right now, it is not known what the item quantity limits will be. They also might vary depending on your location, so be sure to keep an eye out at your local Costco.

Another issue that is contributing to these product limits is the fact that Costco is having supply chain issues. On a recent earnings call, according to NPR, Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti stated that though Costco currently has enough merchandise, it is experiencing delivery delays due to trucking changes and increased need.

To help combat this, Costco is working to place orders early enough so that its stores can get all the products needed. Plus, the brand has also chartered three ocean vessels for the next year, so that it can ship several thousand containers per trip between the U.S., Asia, and Canada.

Now, we have more bad news: You also might see prices increase at Costco. According to Galanti, the brand is seeing price inflation between 3.5% and 4.5% on its products this quarter.

What can you do about the toilet paper, bottled water, and cleaning supplies shortage?

First of all, do not hoard essentials. Only buy what you need and donate any extra supplies to community members and local organizations.