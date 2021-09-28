The Coterie x Parachute Sleep Bundle Is Perfect for Parents and Babies Alike

Modern babycare brand Coterie and Parachute, a go-to source for all things bedding and lifestyle, just teamed up to create an item both parents and babies are going to love. Called the "Gift of Sleep" Bundle, this product is all about giving parents the gift of sleep.

The new bundle includes two diaper packs that range from sizes NB, 01, and 02, a Parachute eye mask, Parachute muslin blanket, one gift card for a Personal Sleep Coaching Session, and a Charlie the Bunny stuffed animal. We're getting sleepy just thinking about this collection of items.

"The diapers are super absorbent, which means you can leave them on in the night for multiple pees," says Leonora Epstein, Hunker's senior director of content, who got a sneak peek of the bundle. "An eye mask is super key for any new parent trying to catch some zzzs during the day. The swaddle is pretty great — you can also use it as a baby blanket."

For $135, you can check out the "Gift of Sleep" Bundle here. It would also make a great gift for parents with newborns this holiday season.