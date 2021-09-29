Ghia's New Non-Alcoholic Ginger Drink Will Keep You Warm This Fall

Non-alcoholic aperitif brand Ghia has sold over 100,000 cans of its ready-to-drink Le Spritz since the product's launch in April 2021. Now, the retailer has reimagined the popular drink for the fall season by creating Ghia Ginger: an 8-ounce canned drink made with fresh ginger juice, wildflower honey that has been responsibly sourced, a bit of black pepper, and a splash of sparkling water.
Video of the Day
"So many of our customers enjoy mixing our Apéritif with ginger beer and we were up for the challenge of creating a cleaner yet nuanced version of our own with only the best ingredients," says founder Melanie Masarin in a press release. "The refreshing bubbles give us a distinct feeling that prompts summer reminiscing and the warm flavor profile is a perfect ease into cooler days."
The Ghia Ginger packaging was also thoughtfully created. The cans are 100% recyclable, contain zero plastic, and are made with labels that burn off during the recycling process. Biodegradable and recyclable materials, along with water-based biodegradable inks, are also used to create the outer packaging (which was designed to look like a McDonald's Happy Meal box!).
Ghia Ginger is available in several packs: a 4-pack ($18), 12-pack ($54), 36-pack ($135), and 108-pack ($350). Alongside the original Le Spritz, you can also purchase sample packs of Ghia Ginger.
This new refreshing-yet-warming product that's perfect for fall is available on the Ghia website or via the stockists listed here.
Anna is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor who covers lifestyle and design content for Hunker. She's written for Apartment Therapy, the L.A. Times, Forge, and more. She previously worked as the lifestyle editor at HelloGiggles and deputy editor at So Yummy. Her email: anna.gragert@hunker.com