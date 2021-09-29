Ghia's New Non-Alcoholic Ginger Drink Will Keep You Warm This Fall

Non-alcoholic aperitif brand Ghia has sold over 100,000 cans of its ready-to-drink Le Spritz since the product's launch in April 2021. Now, the retailer has reimagined the popular drink for the fall season by creating Ghia Ginger: an 8-ounce canned drink made with fresh ginger juice, wildflower honey that has been responsibly sourced, a bit of black pepper, and a splash of sparkling water.

"So many of our customers enjoy mixing our Apéritif with ginger beer and we were up for the challenge of creating a cleaner yet nuanced version of our own with only the best ingredients," says founder Melanie Masarin in a press release. "The refreshing bubbles give us a distinct feeling that prompts summer reminiscing and the warm flavor profile is a perfect ease into cooler days."

The Ghia Ginger packaging was also thoughtfully created. The cans are 100% recyclable, contain zero plastic, and are made with labels that burn off during the recycling process. Biodegradable and recyclable materials, along with water-based biodegradable inks, are also used to create the outer packaging (which was designed to look like a McDonald's Happy Meal box!).

Ghia Ginger is available in several packs: a 4-pack ($18), 12-pack ($54), 36-pack ($135), and 108-pack ($350). Alongside the original Le Spritz, you can also purchase sample packs of Ghia Ginger.

This new refreshing-yet-warming product that's perfect for fall is available on the Ghia website or via the stockists listed here.