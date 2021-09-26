This Beloved Costco Food Court Item May Never Return

There is something sacred about the Costco food court. Whether it's the nostalgia it brings us or the deliciousness of the items sold there, we simply can't resist. In fact, the only con we can think of is when a Costco food court item disappears, like the iconic combo pizza. And we're not the only ones who are wondering about the fate of this product.

According to Eat This, Not That!, the Costco combo pizza was taken off the menu at the start of the pandemic. However, though other food court favorites have returned — like the brand's churros! — the combo pizza featuring sausage, pepperoni, and a mix of veggies is still nowhere to be found.

So, when will the combo pizza be back at Costco? Unfortunately, based on what Costco members are saying, it seems like the combo pizza is gone forever. In one Reddit discussion on the topic, user @stgraff says that they reached out to the brand about this and received the following response: "We understand your dissatisfaction about not having the Combo Pizza as part of our menu offering at this time. A difficult decision was made to simplify our business and unfortunately, the Combo Pizza was removed from our menu line up. We are sorry for this inconvenience, however, these are not always easy decisions that we make."

On Twitter, user @LeHotCoolture seconded that the combo pizza won't be coming back. They wrote, "Was just told the combo pizza at Costco has been discontinued 4ever." In the comments on this tweet, it is revealed that there is even a change.org petition to bring the combo pizza back to life — as of right now, it has over 7,000 signatures.

Of course, these are just rumors and Costco has made no official announcement yet. (Though, the brand's September ​Costco Connection​ magazine did exclude the pizza, according to Reddit user @ZestycloseRefuse8656.)

Where can you offer Costco feedback?

If you'd like to offer Costco feedback on its combo pizza or anything else, you can provide your thoughts here. If enough people speak up about the pizza, Costco is way more likely to bring it back to its food court menu.