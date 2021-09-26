This Genius Trick Lets You Make Nut Milk in Less Than a Minute

Image Credit: Almaje/iStock/GettyImages

If nut milk is a staple in your kitchen, you'll want to start taking notes ASAP. We recently found a brilliant trick for making nut milk at home ​without​ a cheesecloth. What's more, the hack takes about 30 seconds to complete, so it's super efficient too.

The trick, shared by TikTok user @lilsipper_official, involves blending nut butter and water in a blender. You can use any nut butter, like almond butter or peanut butter. Once blended together, the ingredients magically transform into a milky white liquid that can be used like any other store-bought non-dairy milk.

As you can imagine, this technique is beneficial in multiple ways. For starters, it gives you a lot of freedom in terms of the nut milk's final thickness. If you want a thicker nut milk, simply use less water. If you want a thinner nut milk, use more water. Done and done.

The trick is also useful for when you don't have a nut milk bag, cheesecloth, or — the most important ingredient — nuts. Plus, it saves time because you don't need to soak the nuts or strain the pulp. Honestly, we can go on (and on) about the genius nature of this hack.

How much water and nut butter do you use to make nut milk?

In the TikTok video, @lilsipper_official doesn't use exact measurements. That said, this homemade nut milk is very forgiving, so don't be afraid to eyeball the ingredients.

If your nut milk seems too thick, just add more water. If it's too thin, add more nut butter. Consider keeping track of how much water and nut butter you're using for future reference. This way, you can easily recreate the nut milk using your preferred proportions.