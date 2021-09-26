Disney World Just Revealed the Menu for Its New Restaurant

Last month, Disney World announced the opening of its newest EPCOT restaurant, Space 220. The new eatery, which is designed to look like a space station, offers an immersive dining experience that simulates space travel. Needless to say, we've been eagerly waiting to learn more about the menu — and the day has finally come.

Advertisement

In a recent blog post, Disney Parks revealed the official menu for Space 220. The restaurant is slated to serve "upscale, contemporary fare," featuring space-inspired courses like "Lift-Off" appetizers, "Star Course" entrées, and "Supernova Sweet" desserts. There are also "Satellite Sides" for side dishes, "Atmospheric Spirits" for alcoholic drinks, and kid-friendly entrées, beverages, and desserts.

Depending on the time of day, guests can enjoy a two-course lunch (one appetizer plus one entrée) or a three-course dinner (one appetizer, one entrée, and one dessert).

Space 220 is currently accepting reservations. To learn more about the new Disney restaurant and book a reservation, visit Space 220 page here.

What will Space 220 serve?

Space 220's menu features a delicious variety of meat and plant-based dishes, so there's sure to be something for everyone.

For Lift-Off appetizers, guests can choose from dishes like Galaxy Grain Salad (quinoa, lentils, beets, oranges, mushrooms, and cashew hummus) and Blue Moon Cauliflower (tempura fried cauliflower, hot sauce, and blue cheese dust). For Star Course entrées, diners can enjoy dishes like Seared Tuna and Terra-Bolognese, a pasta meal with macadamia nut "ricotta" cheese and tempeh ragu.

The Supernova Sweets are just as stellar. Guests can pick from Lemon Mousse, Sticky Toffee Pudding Cake, and Chocolate Cheesecake.

Space 220 also offers a Zero-Proof Cocktail menu, featuring non-alcoholic mixed drinks like The Milky Way (cold espresso with caramel and cream) and Lightyear Lemonade (lemonade with butterfly pea tea and mint).

View the full Space 220 menu here.