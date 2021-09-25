How Costco Makes Its Pizzas Is Blowing People's Minds

Shopping at Costco is fun for many reasons, but we especially love knowing that we can treat ourselves to a hot slice of the brand's iconic food court pizza. Yet, thanks to a video that's been circulating online, it would seem that people are currently divided over how they feel about the food. The clip shows how Costco pizzas are actually made.

Specifically, in a video posted by TikTok user and pizza chef Brendan Jay Sullivan (who secured the username @pizzas), it shows how Costco adds sauce to its pizza crust. Using a record player-like system, Costco spins its pizza crust while a spout squirts sauce onto the dough in a spiral toward the center. What you end up with is a ton of sauce.

In Sullivan's voiceover, you can hear the chef's terror as he wonders when the sauce will stop. Commenters, however, are torn. On person says, "There's never enough sauce on pizza," while another replies, "Light sauce only." Many others stand by their love of Costco pizza, despite the amount of sauce that goes on it. "Costco pizza just hits different," writes one user.

In another video, Sullivan reveals that he's never actually tried a Costco pizza and takes a trip to the store to do so. The verdict? "It's heavy," the chef concludes.

What is Costco pizza made of?

In Sullivan's second video, he reveals that Costco pizza contains 10.5 ounces of sauce from its "auto saucer," 24 ounces of cheese, and 60 slices of pepperoni. According to Thrillist, the brand uses a New York-style dough and as for the cheese, it's a blend of mozzarella and provolone. Interestingly, Costco is also very serious about how its pepperoni is arranged — each slice gets 10 pieces that are created with a four-three-two-one pattern.

