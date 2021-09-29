Brigette Romanek's Furniture Collection Combines Old Hollywood Glam and Comfort

For the first time ever, home furnishings company Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams has launched a designer collection of furniture — and it's with none other than the incredible Brigette Romanek.

The Los Angeles–based interior designer, who founded Romanek Design Studio, is known for her bold, colorful aesthetic. She's also worked with celebs like Misty Copeland and Beyoncé.

"I've spent years traveling, curating, and reading. Experiencing interior spaces and nature's beauty all over the world. I bring these deeply inspirational experiences and the emotions they've evoked to each of my projects," writes Romanek on her firm's website. "I draw on my passion from the many genres of design that inspire me, combining them in fresh and unexpected ways."

She's brought all that experience to Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, where she's worked with the brand on creating a series of curvaceous furnishings, from sofas to chairs to a bed. Each was designed with "livable luxury" in mind, according to the company. The items combine comfort with a bit of old Hollywood glamour.

Check out our favorite pieces from the collection below, and shop the full line here.

