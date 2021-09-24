This Amazon Handmade Storefront Highlights Latinx Makers

By Eva Recinos September 24, 2021
For Latinx Heritage Month, we’re highlighting some of the people and brands you should know about all year long.

As you start your holiday shopping, it's always a fun idea to discover new brands and products. Whether you want to gift something unique, or you want to treat ​yourself​, there's plenty out there to discover.

In honor of Latinx Heirtage Month, Amazon Handmade created a special storefront to highlight Latinx brands.

"I draw inspiration from traditions that were passed down to me from grandparents in Ecuador," Samanta Moise, owners of La Parea Wellness, shares on the storefront page. "They taught me the importance of nature and natural medicine to implement it in my everyday lifestyle."

Check out a few of our picks from the brands below and see more here.

1. La Parea Wellness Cafe Latte Scented Soy Wax Candle, $19.99

2. Soap Cauldron Three Sisters Apothecary Harvest Moon Bar Soap, $6

3. studioTica Ocean Blue Reusable Handmade Glass Swizzle Stick (set of 5), $32.97

4. Easy Basic Creations Poppy Flower Name Sign (4 inches), $14

5. Rebecca Flott Arts DIY Kit, Wildflower, $42

Eva Recinos

Eva is a Los Angeles-based writer who covers trends, news, and makers for Hunker. Her writing has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, Bustle, KCET and more. She is a proud bookworm and organizes her books by color.

