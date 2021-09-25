These Colors Will Reign Supreme During 2022's Warmer Months

Fall just started, but Sunbrella is already thinking about the sunnier days we have to look forward to next year. The performance fabric brand has just released its Spring 2022 Design Trends forecast, predicting what's next for the upholstery industry in terms of colors and patterns. Here's what the company says you can expect to see next.
Warm and Earthy
Forget quiet neutrals — this upcoming spring, it'll be all about earthy energy with vibrant colors like coral, persimmon, and daffodil.
Green and Grounded
Bring the outdoors in with any tone or shade of green. Double down on the theme by using botanical-inspired patterns!
Neutral and Monochromatic
Neutrals are basically iconic, but you can make them feel a little more contemporary by layering different textures in a monochromatic space. Consider blending warm and cool neutrals for a modern edge.
Blue and Foundational
Whether you choose a pastel blue or a bold sapphire, you'll never go wrong with incorporating this versatile color into your home.
Edgy and Classic
Black, white, and gray patterns — from the subdued to the statement — will be a popular design detail in homes this spring. Sunbrella suggests matching them with pops of color (like accent hues here and there) and metallic elements.
To learn more about Sunbrella's trend predictions click here.
