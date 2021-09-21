This New Trader Joe's Snack Has Major Fall Vibes

The holidays feel like they're basically around the corner. And grocery stores are certainly getting in the spirit. Trader Joe's recently unveiled a new fall-friendly snack that's designed for your next get-together (or just to snack on while watching holiday movies, if we're honest).

Based loosely on the brand's Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese, the new Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese Bites are exactly what they sound like. The grocer describes them as "a warm, comforting combination of roasted butternut squash," macaroni, and cheese (gouda and cheddar, to be specific). They've also got a "classic béchamel, and a sprinkling of holiday spices (think: sage, nutmeg, thyme, etc.)" and breadcrumbs, completing the flavor profile. Then, it's all fried.

The bites are a seasonal offering and is currently available as a package of 10 retailing at $3.99.

And if you're ready for some more pumpkin bites, Trader Joe's has them listed all in one place. You can find plenty of gems, from savory to sweet. Fall snacks, anyone?