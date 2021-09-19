These New Tarot Candles Will Reveal Your Past, Present, and Future

The time-honored art of tarot allows for self-exploration and introspective guidance. In one of its simplest forms, three tarot cards can offer insight into your past, present, and future, giving you the tools you need to see your life from all sides. Now, this exact practice has been transformed into three candles by the iconic Birthdate Candles.

Known for crafting personalized candles for every birthday during the year, Birthdate Candles has broken new ground with its Tarot Trio (which is currently $115, but is normally $145). It's the world's first candle set that was concocted with tarot in mind to help you tap into your past, present, and future.

Inside each of the three candles, you will find gold-plated tarot charms that represent cards from the Major Arcana: 22 tarot cards that symbolize life lessons. Once the candle's wax melts a bit, you will be able to remove your charm and, referencing the included guidebook, can use it to peer into your past, present, and future.

Each tarot charm can be used as a pendant and each candle has its own individual scent. The past smells like bergamot, citron, amber, cassia root (a cinnamon-y spice), heliotrope, cedarwood, vetiver, and musk. On the other hand, the present is more energetic with notes of citron, amber, muguet (aka lily of the valley), hemp seed, guaiacwood, oud, patchouli, cannabis, and rosewood. Last, but not least, the future gives off bergamot, lemon leaf, cardamom, verbena, water orchid, eucalyptus, allspice, violet flower, and amber crystal.

As for the jars themselves, they are black glass with gold labeling, and they can also be reused. We can see them being an especially beautiful gift that one can keep forever.

For more information about Birthdate Candle's new Tarot Trio, click here.