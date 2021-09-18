This New Aldi Product Is the Ultimate Fall Treat

It's that time of the year again, folks. Retailers have begun to roll out autumn products, and we are ​so​ here for it. That's why we're excited to share the latest addition to our seasonal shopping list: mini Bundt cakes in fall flavors from Aldi.

In a recent Instagram post, user @theamazingaldi shared the mini cakes, which are available in pumpkin pecan and maple brown sugar. The pumpkin pecan version features a buttermilk sponge cake topped with a cream cheese frosting, while the maple brown sugar version is made of a brown sugar, yogurt, and buttermilk sponge cake covered in a maple glaze. Are you drooling yet?

Each pack includes two frozen mini Bundt cakes. The packaging also reads, "just heat and serve." What's more, they cost just $3.49 a pack, according to Instacart. (Of course, prices might vary by location, but considering Aldi is a budget grocery store, they should still be pretty affordable.)

So, how do they taste? According to commenters on the Instagram post, they're both delicious. "The pumpkin ones are great," said one user, while another noted the maple version was "very good" and "dense." But of course, the best way to know for sure is to try them yourself.

BRB, time to go shopping at Aldi!

