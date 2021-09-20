'Queer Eye' Fans NEED to See This Lego Set

LEGO is known for making some pretty incredible architectural models, from the Empire State Building to Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater, but its newest set has us tickled pink.

If you hadn't heard yet, LEGO is releasing a ​Queer Eye​ playset!

Comprising 974 pieces in total, the set is a Bobby Berk–approved model of the Fab 5's original loft in Atlanta from Season 1, complete with a super chic living room, a gourmet kitchen, a clothing rack, and a salon. One of our absolute favorite parts is the wall art, from the "YAAAAS QUEEN" piece in the kitchen to the "Style Taste Class" neon light in the living room.

Also included are adorable (and surprisingly accurate) figurines of our five favorite hosts, along with one of their late pup Bruley, the French Bulldog who passed away two years ago. And, because this is a makeover show, after all, there are two figurines for one of the show's most memorable contestants: Jonathan's former music teacher Kathi Dooley. There is one with a mullet before her transformation, and one without a mullet after her transformation. There's even a "transformation chamber" where you can show off her before and after looks.

"This set is the result of a close collaboration between the LEGO® designers and the Fab 5 themselves," said LEGO in a statement. "The coffee-table-style instructions give an inspiring insight into the collaborative process."

For any superfan of the show, it's a no-brainer: this set is absolutely a must-have. It goes on sale on the LEGO website October 1 and retails for $100. Just remember that this ​is​ a LEGO set, which means assembly is required! But as always, you can leave it to the Fab 5 to guide you through the process.