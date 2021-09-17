Here's How Remote Work Uncertainty Is Affecting Housing Decisions

Some employers are reconsidering going back to the office now, but what does this mean for the state of remote working? Recent Zillow research finds that nearly 40% of U.S. workers still don't know if, or how often, they'll be working in person. More than one-third of those workers say that uncertainty is causing them to feel doubtful about whether or not they should move.

Remote work has already sped up the Great Reshuffling, but the data suggests there's much more to come. Some people are no longer required to be at their workplace five days a week and are able to instead choose cheaper rent and more living space with this flexibility.

Employees can now decide on how and where they can work because of remote work. Despite this, 44% of workers still don't know what a post-COVID workplace will look like and 39% of workers note that the uncertainty makes it difficult for them to make decisions about their lives.

In addition, Zillow's survey reports that 84% of U.S. workers want to work remotely at least a few days a month, and 44% want to work from home all the time. More specifically, 50% of millennial and Gen Z workers who don't yet know their employer's post-COVID plans note they're at least somewhat likely to consider getting a new job if they end up working in an office more days than they'd like (50%).

Remote work comes with its perks and a few are especially important to workers right now, such as more autonomy over their free time and life (69%), and the flexibility to live where they prefer (64%).

We'll be interested to see how things will continue shifting in the near future.