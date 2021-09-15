Fall's Most Controversial Candy Is Back

When we think of Halloween candy, one of the first visuals that comes to mind is that of candy corn. For many, the triangular white, orange, and yellow sweet is synonymous with the fall season. However, others are not so fond of what candy corn has to offer — according to a 2017 Mashable survey, the confectionary is the most hated Halloween candy in 21 states.

Yet, despite how some may feel about candy corn, in August 2021, the National Confectioners' Association reported that candy corn is America's third-favorite Halloween candy. With this information in mind, we imagine that many will be excited to hear that the classic Brach's candy corn is back, in more ways than one.

In addition to the Classic Candy Corn flavor, Brach's has also decided to bring back the Turkey Dinner version. It features a mix of the following Thanksgiving-inspired flavors: roasted turkey, green beans, cranberry sauce, ginger glazed carrots, sweet potato pie, and stuffing. Plus, this year Brach's will be adding another seasonal taste: apple pie and coffee. Now, you can get your dinner and dessert in one bag of candy corn.

According to the Brach's website, the brand's products can be found at retailers like Amazon, Ralphs, Walmart, Instacart, and CVS. As for Turkey Dinner, it's only available at Walgreens. So if you're a fan of candy corn or want to give the Turkey Dinner mix a shot, be sure to keep an eye out at these stores.

What other Brach's candy corn flavors are there?

In addition to classic and Turkey Dinner, Brach's will also be releasing and re-releasing the following candy corns in 2021:

Minions Candy Corn: Minions-themed candy corn with banana, blue raspberry, and vanilla flavors.

Autumn Mix: Classic Candy Corn combined with Harvest Corn and Mellowcreme Pumpkins.