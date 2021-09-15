Etsy Revealed Some Chic Editor Picks for Latinx Heritage Month

By Eva Recinos September 15, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

For Latinx Heritage Month, we’re highlighting some of the people and brands you should know about all year long.

If you're ready to kick off your holiday shopping, there's a new Etsy edit that's a perfect place to start. In honor of Latinx Heritage Month, the online marketplace chose some of its favorite Latinx-owned shops to showcase. If you're going to browse the picks anyway, why not start crossing some names off your list?

Advertisement

The edit includes a range of styles, whether you're looking for something earthy and minimal or bold and maximalist. And you can learn more about each small business while you're at it. We love hearing stories from proud shop owners.

"A customer reached out and said, 'Thank you for embracing your culture and representing us.' The 'us' is so important because I always want this brand to feel like it belongs to the community," Jen Serrano, founder of Jen Zeano Designs tells Etsy.

Other brands in the lineup include Victor Serrano's New York Handcrafted, a collection of sleek and artsy ceramic pieces; Virginia-based Otherwise Shoppe, a curated space featuring vintage and antique finds; and Esther Aguirre's boutique Xocolatl Chocolate.

Browse through some of the pieces that caught our eye below.

1. Karmita Creative Hand-Painted Eye Plant Pot, $15

2. New York Handcrafted Round Tumbler, $30

3. Otherwise Shoppe Vintage White Marble Coasters (set of 6), $58

4. Xocolatl Chocolate All Natural & Organic Lavender Cookies (1 Dozen), $9.50

Advertisement

5. Jen Zeano Designs Vibras Bonitas Journal, $24

6. Sol Proano Prisma Hanging #15, $210

7. Dulce Arte Chocolate Covered Alfajores Gift Box, $30

Advertisement

Eva Recinos

Eva Recinos

Eva is a Los Angeles-based writer who covers trends, news, and makers for Hunker. Her writing has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, Bustle, KCET and more. She is a proud bookworm and organizes her books by color.

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy