Etsy Revealed Some Chic Editor Picks for Latinx Heritage Month

Visit Page Image Credit: Etsy For Latinx Heritage Month, we’re highlighting some of the people and brands you should know about all year long.

If you're ready to kick off your holiday shopping, there's a new Etsy edit that's a perfect place to start. In honor of Latinx Heritage Month, the online marketplace chose some of its favorite Latinx-owned shops to showcase. If you're going to browse the picks anyway, why not start crossing some names off your list?

Advertisement

The edit includes a range of styles, whether you're looking for something earthy and minimal or bold and maximalist. And you can learn more about each small business while you're at it. We love hearing stories from proud shop owners.

"A customer reached out and said, 'Thank you for embracing your culture and representing us.' The 'us' is so important because I always want this brand to feel like it belongs to the community," Jen Serrano, founder of Jen Zeano Designs tells Etsy.

Other brands in the lineup include Victor Serrano's New York Handcrafted, a collection of sleek and artsy ceramic pieces; Virginia-based Otherwise Shoppe, a curated space featuring vintage and antique finds; and Esther Aguirre's boutique Xocolatl Chocolate.

Browse through some of the pieces that caught our eye below.

Advertisement