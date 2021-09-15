Yelp Curates a Latinx-Owned List of Home Businesses

By Eva Recinos September 15, 2021
For Latinx Heritage Month, we’re highlighting some of the people and brands you should know about all year long.

Supporting small businesses is always a great way to both find something new and help a brand grow. To highlight Latinx Heritage Month, Yelp has put together a list of home and decor shops that you should check out this month — and always.

The 2021 "Ones to Watch" list features businesses everywhere from Chicago to Long Beach. You can find a new plant, a statement decor piece, or kitchen staples from these shops. The site created a Latinx-owned attribute that stores could add to their listings last year, creating more visibility for these companies.

"Since its 2020 launch, more than 24,000 businesses have self-identified as Latinx-owned on Yelp, making it easier than ever for consumers to find these local businesses," Yelp wrote in a blog post. "In honor of Latinx Heritage Month this year, we're sharing a list of standout Latinx-owned home and decor businesses on our platform."

Yelp used its data to "identify businesses with the Latinx-owned business attribute in categories" adjacent to interiors — like "home decor" and "art galleries." Then, experts at the company selected their favorites to add to the list.

Check out some of our picks from a few of the businesses with online shops below.

1. Plantitas Zamioculcas Zamifolia "ZZ Plant" (4-inch), $12

2. 2bmod White Grey Bookends, $25

3. Felíz Modern Pink Saguaro Tea Towel, $18

4. Mestiza Shop Vanilla Concha Pillow by Xochico Design, $22

5. Rococo Floral Preserved Floral Arrangement, $65

6. Minimal Market Swedish Dishcloth, Rectangle, $6

Eva Recinos

Eva is a Los Angeles-based writer who covers trends, news, and makers for Hunker. Her writing has been featured in the Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, Bustle, KCET and more. She is a proud bookworm and organizes her books by color.

