Yelp Curates a Latinx-Owned List of Home Businesses

Visit Page Image Credit: Felíz Modern For Latinx Heritage Month, we’re highlighting some of the people and brands you should know about all year long.

Supporting small businesses is always a great way to both find something new and help a brand grow. To highlight Latinx Heritage Month, Yelp has put together a list of home and decor shops that you should check out this month — and always.

Advertisement

The 2021 "Ones to Watch" list features businesses everywhere from Chicago to Long Beach. You can find a new plant, a statement decor piece, or kitchen staples from these shops. The site created a Latinx-owned attribute that stores could add to their listings last year, creating more visibility for these companies.

"Since its 2020 launch, more than 24,000 businesses have self-identified as Latinx-owned on Yelp, making it easier than ever for consumers to find these local businesses," Yelp wrote in a blog post. "In honor of Latinx Heritage Month this year, we're sharing a list of standout Latinx-owned home and decor businesses on our platform."

Yelp used its data to "identify businesses with the Latinx-owned business attribute in categories" adjacent to interiors — like "home decor" and "art galleries." Then, experts at the company selected their favorites to add to the list.

Check out some of our picks from a few of the businesses with online shops below.

Advertisement