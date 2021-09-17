Disney Lovers Need to See This Airbnb

Deep in the Hundred Acre Wood, a special Airbnb — or a "Bearbnb" — is ready to welcome Winnie-the-Pooh-loving guests.

In honor of the beloved books' 95th anniversary this year, which is being celebrated by Disney around the world, Airbnb has partnered with official Winnie the Pooh illustrator Kim Raymond to design a limited-edition house inspired by the character and his stories. It's appropriately set in England's Ashdown Forest in East Sussex, which author A. A. Milne based the Hundred Acre Wood on.

Design-wise, the humble accommodation looks as if it was lifted straight off the pages of a Winnie the Pooh book. The one-room cabin — surrounded by trees just like Pooh's house, complete with a "Mr. Sanders" sign above the front door — welcomes up to four guests (two adults and two children) in a double bed and two bunks. There's a teensy kitchenette (read: a kettle and some "hunny" jars), a floral loveseat, and a classic wooden rocking chair. Don't miss the wallpaper — it was designed by Raymond specifically for this space. As for facilities, there's a temporary full bathroom just steps from the cabin.

Guests who book a stay here will also be led on a tour of the woods, where they'll cross the Poohsticks Bridge and actually get to play Poohsticks, as well as dine on honey-inspired treats.

The Bearbnb will only be available for two one-night stays on September 24 and September 25, and bookings open here on September 20 at 2 p.m. BST. The rate is just $105 per night; the guest booking fee will be donated to U.K. children's charity Together for Short Lives.

Unfortunately, given the pandemic, only U.K. residents are permitted to book the Bearbnb, but travelers in the U.S. can recreate their own Winnie-the-Pooh adventures by checking out this wishlist of treehouse Airbnbs.